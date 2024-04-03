Why should non-golfers pay for golf course repairs?

To the Editor:

I don’t know how many “non-golfers” there are in The Villages, but should they be part of the millions being requested for repairs? We know the money will most likely come from raising our amenities fee (as usual.) It gets to the point that very few people will be able to afford to live here.

The management boards need to find ways to reduce the costs to pay for these repairs. How about raising the fees to play golf? Add on a “golf cart” fee. We’re seeing more and more $1 million dollar plus homes, start charging fees like a country club does, some I understand are $30,000 to $50,000 a year Maybe then all the complaining will stop.

Michael Scotto

Village of Chatham