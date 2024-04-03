65 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, April 3, 2024
type here...

Why should non-golfers pay for golf course repairs?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I don’t know how many “non-golfers” there are in The Villages, but should they be part of the millions being requested for repairs?  We know the money will most likely come from raising our amenities fee (as usual.) It gets to the point that very few people will be able to afford to live here.
The management boards need to find ways to reduce the costs  to pay for these repairs. How about raising the fees to play golf? Add on a “golf cart” fee. We’re seeing more and more $1 million dollar plus homes, start charging fees like a country club does, some I understand are $30,000 to $50,000 a year  Maybe then all the complaining will stop.

Michael Scotto
Village of Chatham

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Morse family needs to invest in what they promote

A Village of Santiago resident is pleading with the Morse family to “step up” and invest in the golf experience they so heavily promote to sell homes. Read her Letter to the Editor.

It’s not the person, it’s the party!

A Village of Winifred resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the greatest danger to the U.S. as a republic is the Democratic party.

Karen says she’s had enough!

Karen Hoerauf of the Village of Belle Aire is back again, and she’s had enough of readers trying to re-interpret her previous Letters to the Editor.

We don’t need to spend $1.5 million on a storage shed

A Village of Polo Ridge resident offers his thoughts on the millions of dollars to be spent on golf course renovations, including a $1.5 million storage shed for a contractor’s equipment.

Maybe Middelton will get some of the young families out of The Villages

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is hoping that Middleton will begin luring some of the young families out of The Villages, which is supposed to be a 55+ community.

Photos