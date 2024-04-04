71.5 F
State providing relief to commuters who rely on Florida’s toll roads

By Villages-News Editorial

The state has announced a second consecutive year of the highly successful Toll Relief Program, which will cut the toll rates of frequent commuters in half by applying a toll credit from April 2024 to March 2025. Launched last year, drivers utilizing Florida-based toll transponders (including SunPass and other Florida-based transponders) and having 35 or more qualifying toll transactions monthly will receive a 50 percent credit to their account. A map of toll facilities included in this year’s program can be found here.

“I am pleased to have secured an additional $450 million for toll relief in Florida that will alleviate costs on our commuting families,” said Gov.  Ron DeSantis. “Florida is committed to good fiscal governance, and I am committed to returning our surpluses back to the taxpayers in the form of tax breaks and toll savings.”

In 2023, the Toll Relief Program delivered $500 million in substantial savings to over 1.2 million commuters, equating to an approximate savings of $400 per individual. Florida drivers can expect another year of toll savings from April 2024 to March 2025.

I am sorry I drank the Kool Aid

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident says he is sorry he drank the Kool Aid and fell for The Villages.

Donald Trump is not a strong leader

A Village of Palo Alto resident cites many reasons Donald Trump cannot be considered a strong leader. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages and its golf management team should be embarrassed

A Village of Largo resident played a golf course earlier this week and found it unplayable. He says The Villages and its golf management team should be embarrassed.

Why should non-golfers pay for golf course repairs?

A Village of Chatham resident wonders why non-golfers are having to pay for the millions of dollars of repairs to golf courses in The Villages. He proposes an alternative.

The Morse family needs to invest in what they promote

A Village of Santiago resident is pleading with the Morse family to “step up” and invest in the golf experience they so heavily promote to sell homes. Read her Letter to the Editor.

