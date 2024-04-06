Rotary Club of The Villages supports health services through Langley clinic

The Rotary Club of The Villages is a long-standing supporter of Langley Health Services in Sumterville.

This past week, Bob Cruickshank, the co-president of the Rotary Club of The Villages (Morning) presented a check for $15,000 to Langley.

Langley Health Services in Sumterville provides medical care to the under-served residents of Sumter County and the surrounding area. Langley struggles to stay afloat when federal dollars don’t go far enough to continue it’s service to those who have limited income and cannot afford medical care on a regular basis. The Lazarus Clinic, a part of Langley Health, reaches out to those who have needs but don’t have the resources to pay for much needed health care.

The Rotary Club of The Villages (Morning) has been a regular contributor to Langley to keep those avenues of service open. The donation will help fund the Lazarus programs to ensure that those in need don’t go without.

Langley health was championed by both Dr. Richard and Pixie Wilder. Seasonal Villages residents, both Dr. Richard and his wife, an intensive care nurse, worked tirelessly to make sure that Lazarus could continue to serve an under-served portion of our community. Dr. Richard died four years ago, and wife Pixie continued to trumpet the cause – right up to her death a few months ago.