80.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
type here...

New resident disappointed in golf course conditions

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

My wife and I recently moved to The Villages (less than two months ago). Access to multiple golf courses was a big reason we decided to make this our retirement home. I have only played a handful of courses, half are in very poor shape and the outcry for help on getting these courses more playable is huge. I can only hope that The Villages does the right thing and makes this key amenity up to the expectations of the many owners, renters and guests.
To the powers that be in The Villages – Please, step up so I don’t feel I made a poor retirement decision.

Tony Carden
Village of Lake Deaton

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Answer to Warren Kiefer ‘Trump not a strong leader’

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident responds to a previous letter writer who claimed President Trump was not a strong leade

Should we question each other’s Catholic credentials?

A Village of Virginia Trace resident wonders if it is proper to question each other’s Catholic credentials. Read his Letter to the Editor.

They keep adding residents but not executive golf courses

A Village of Fenney resident points out there are 10,000 new residents south of State Road 44 but the hasn’t been an additional executive golf course since 2020. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Women’s Final Four basketball tournament

A Village of Belvedere resident, with a long history of officiating, comments on the controversial Final Four game between Iowa and the University of Connecticut.

If you find Utopia please let us know

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, who is pretty happy with her life in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, has a message for those yearning for the perfect Utopia.

Photos