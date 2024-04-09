New resident disappointed in golf course conditions

To the Editor:

My wife and I recently moved to The Villages (less than two months ago). Access to multiple golf courses was a big reason we decided to make this our retirement home. I have only played a handful of courses, half are in very poor shape and the outcry for help on getting these courses more playable is huge. I can only hope that The Villages does the right thing and makes this key amenity up to the expectations of the many owners, renters and guests.

To the powers that be in The Villages – Please, step up so I don’t feel I made a poor retirement decision.

Tony Carden

Village of Lake Deaton