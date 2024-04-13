78.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 13, 2024
Dead Villagers’ home now considered ‘re-occurring violation’

By Meta Minton

The home of a deceased couple in The Villas is now considered a “re-occurring violation” after two recent deed compliance violations.

The home of Vincent and Beverly Granski at 3303 Woodridge Drive in the Village of Polo Ridge was the subject of a public hearing Friday before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

Vincent Granski was the home’s original owner and purchased it in 1999 for $98,600. In 2010, Beverly Granski became the home’s sole owner. In testimony at the hearing, Community Standards indicated that both Vincent and Beverly Granski are deceased.

This home at 3303 Woodridge Drive is now considered a re occurring violation.
On Aug. 23, a complaint about overgrown landscaping at the home was received by Community Standards. The home was brought back into compliance on Oct. 31. Another complaint was received about weeds and overgrown landscaping on March 26. Community Standards contacted the broker associate for the property who contacted a landscaping company and the property was brought back into compliance this past week.

The CDD 3 board agreed to declare the property a “re-occurring violation.” If another violation occurs, Community Standards will not have to be required to provide reasonable time to bring the property back into compliance.

