Illegal immigrant from Guatemala arrested in fatal stabbing at hotel

An illegal immigrant from Guatemala has been arrested in a fatal stabbing at a hotel in Wildwood.

Ricardo Agustin Lorenzo, 49, is facing a charge of second degree murder and is being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

The stabbing occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Day’s Inn on State Road 44, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The stabbing victim, 25-year-old Bilder Eulai Pablo, also an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, was airlifted to Shands Hospital in Gainesville, where he later died of his injuries.

Lorenzo was spotted walking along southbound Interstate 75. He took off running and hid in the nearby woods, before he was captured.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been contacted and is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 793-2621. To remain anonymous, contact Crimeline at 1-800-423- TIPS (8477).