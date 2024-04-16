Telecommunicators are our unsung heroes

National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week honors the thousands of men and women who respond to emergency calls, dispatch emergency professionals and equipment, and render life-saving assistance to the world’s citizens.

The initial first responders are those answering 911 calls who get the vital information necessary, help the caller as much as possible, and stay with the caller until help has arrived.

“As we commemorate Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, we’re compelled to express our heartfelt appreciation for the extraordinary individuals who stand as the backbone of our Emergency Communications Center day in and day out. These unsung heroes answer the call – quite literally – during our community’s most critical moments,“ said Jacki Martin, Emergency Communications Center Manager. “They are the calm voice on the other end of the line, the reassuring presence in times of distress, and the beacon of hope in the face of adversity.”

Sumter County Emergency Communications Center was re-accredited last year by the Accredited Center of Excellence and the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch.

“The Sheriff’s Office and Sumter County Board of County Commissioners 911 Call Takers and Dispatchers provide an outstanding countywide service to our responding agencies, visitors and businesses, and our residents,” said Bradley Arnold, Sumter County Administrator. “The evidence of their superior work is in their accreditation achievement and through recognition by the medical and law enforcement entities. We celebrate their dedication and professional implementation of their service.”