Thursday, April 18, 2024
Wife arrested after allegedly attacking husband playing on his computer

By Staff Report
A wife was arrested after allegedly attacking her husband who was playing on his computer.

Karen Stilley, 65,  was arrested Tuesday evening at her Summerfield home on a charge of domestic battery.

Stilley and her husband, who have been married since 2017, were arguing over his computer usage, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She began “to grab at him” and took hold of his forearm. He attempted to separate himself from Stilley, “but she continued to grab at him.” He called 911.

She admitted to deputies that she had grabbed at her husband. She said she was “mad.”

She was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail where she was initially held without bond.

