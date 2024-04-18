91-year-old allegedly strikes woman at medical office parking lot

A 91-year-old was arrested after allegedly striking a woman in the parking lot of a health care center.

James Lee Hanson of Lady Lake went at about 1 p.m. Wednesday to The Villages Heath medical office on Santa Barbara Boulevard went he got into an argument with a woman who had traveled there with him in a vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman told deputies that Hanson “hit her with the bottom of his closed fist as she exited the vehicle.” He also left her with a “golf ball-sized lump” on her arm, the report said.

Hanson was arrested on a felony charge of battery and the California native was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.