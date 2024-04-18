David Lee Robertson

David Lee Robertson, 85 of The Villages, FL, passed away on April 14, 2024. David was born on December 25, 1938 in Mullens, WV.

David is preceded in death by his parents, Arvid and Lenora, and his brother Phillip.

David is survived by his wife of 26 years, Connie, daughters Kimberly Brandt (Paul) and Linda DeSchane (Tom), sons Mark Robertson (Penny) and Michael Robertson (Terri), as well as his brother Bill Robertson (Katie), and sisters Sara Rodgers (Scott) and Mary Yates (Gary), granddaughter Hope Robertson, and many nieces and nephews.

David grew up in Mullens and was a 1956 graduate of Mullens High School. He excelled in athletics on the football, baseball, and track teams as well as being a part of the school choir, theater cast, and yearbook staff. He was a 1960 graduate of Concord College in West Virginia where he was on the tennis team and a member of Delta Delta Delta Tau Fraternity. He worked in the Information Technology field navigating the vast changes in the industry for more than 40 years. He retired from the Department of General Services for the Commonwealth of Virginia in 2012. Following his retirement, he fulfilled his dream of moving to Florida.

David was a member of several civic and community organizations while residing in Westfield, NJ, Catlin, IL, and Glen Allen, VA. He was always involved with his children’s activities including coaching little league baseball and softball as well as serving as a scout master. He was a member of the Ruritan National organization and served for many years on the Church Council of the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church. He loved singing in the church choir and with the New Morning Men Quartet. He was active with band boosters and athletic boosters with his children’s schools.

He will be remembered for his quick wit and friendly manner to all who knew him. He was an accomplished cook who mastered baking the best cookies and various meals enjoyed by his family church, and friends over the years. His sense of humor and kindness will be missed.