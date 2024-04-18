Foursome claims championship of St. Simon’s Bocce League

A foursome has claimed the championship of the 2024 St. Simon’s Bocce League.
The victorious foursome is made up of Rich Williams, Lee Holtorf, Eileen Brusco and Rich Brusco.
Share news of your sports victories at news@villages-news.com
