86.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, April 18, 2024
type here...

Foursome claims championship of St. Simon’s Bocce League

By Staff Report

A foursome has claimed the championship of the 2024 St. Simon’s Bocce League.

The victorious foursome is made up of Rich Williams, Lee Holtorf, Eileen Brusco and Rich Brusco.

Rich Williams, Lee Holtorf, Eileen Brusco and Rich Brusco, from left.
Rich Williams, Lee Holtorf, Eileen Brusco and Rich Brusco, from left.

Share news of your sports victories at news@villages-news.com

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The press is biased against Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills makes the case that the press is biased against former President Trump.

Former Morse South Gate attendant offers a little perspective

A former Morse South Gate attendant, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a little perspective after another letter writer was critical of attendants working that gate.

A lot of our presidents have committed adultery

A Village of Piedmont resident responds to Ralph Bennett’s assertion that Donald Trump is a fake Christian and she claims that many of our presidents have committed adultery. Read her Letter to the Editor.

DeSantis’ extreme agenda pushing medical providers out of Florida

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ extreme agenda is pushing medical providers out of Florida.

Traffic congestion makes it a long haul to Villages High School at Middleton

A parent of a student at The Villages High School at Middleton says it’s a long haul through heavy traffic to get back and forth to the new campus.

Photos