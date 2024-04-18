Villager allegedly shoves wife of 50 years out of golf cart

A Villager was arrested after allegedly shoving his wife of 50 years out of a golf cart.

Jerry Dallaire, 68, of the Village of Lake Denham, was booked Wednesday night at the Sumter County Detention Center on a felony charge of aggravated battery of a person over the age of 65. He was initially held without bond.

The Manchester, N.H. native was “extremely intoxicated” when he slammed on the brakes of a golf cart in the 4700 block of Meggison Road, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A witness told police that Dallaire shoved his wife out of the golf cart. The witness said that Dallaire had also struck his wife in the head.

Dallaire became “extremely aggressive” when he was placed in the back of a patrol car and called out to his wife.

“I am going to kill you for this,” he shouted.