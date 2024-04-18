88.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, April 18, 2024
type here...

Villager allegedly shoves wife of 50 years out of golf cart

By Staff Report
Jerry Dallaire
Jerry Dallaire

A Villager was arrested after allegedly shoving his wife of 50 years out of a golf cart.

Jerry Dallaire, 68, of the Village of Lake Denham, was booked Wednesday night at the Sumter County Detention Center on a felony charge of aggravated battery of a person over the age of 65. He was initially held without bond.

The Manchester, N.H. native was “extremely intoxicated” when he slammed on the brakes of a golf cart in the 4700 block of Meggison Road, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A witness told police that Dallaire shoved his wife out of the golf cart. The witness said that Dallaire had also struck his wife in the head.

Dallaire became “extremely aggressive” when he was placed in the back of a patrol car and called out to his wife.

“I am going to kill you for this,” he shouted.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The press is biased against Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills makes the case that the press is biased against former President Trump.

Former Morse South Gate attendant offers a little perspective

A former Morse South Gate attendant, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a little perspective after another letter writer was critical of attendants working that gate.

A lot of our presidents have committed adultery

A Village of Piedmont resident responds to Ralph Bennett’s assertion that Donald Trump is a fake Christian and she claims that many of our presidents have committed adultery. Read her Letter to the Editor.

DeSantis’ extreme agenda pushing medical providers out of Florida

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ extreme agenda is pushing medical providers out of Florida.

Traffic congestion makes it a long haul to Villages High School at Middleton

A parent of a student at The Villages High School at Middleton says it’s a long haul through heavy traffic to get back and forth to the new campus.

Photos