Loud exhaust in Wawa parking lot leads to arrest on drug charges

A vehicle’s loud exhaust led to the driver’s arrest on drug charges after he pulled out of the Wawa parking lot.

Edwin Angel Feliciano, 22, of Oxford, was driving a silver 1996 Honda Civic at 6:42 a.m. Thursday when a deputy noticed “excessive noise from the exhaust,” as the vehicle departed the parking lot of Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A traffic stop was initiated on County Road 466.

A search of the vehicle turned up green leafy marijuana buds, two marijuana grinder and a multi-colored glass pipe.

Feliciano was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.