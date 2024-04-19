88.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, April 19, 2024
type here...

Loud exhaust in Wawa parking lot leads to arrest on drug charges

By Staff Report
Edwin Angel Feliciano
Edwin Angel Feliciano

A vehicle’s loud exhaust led to the driver’s arrest on drug charges after he pulled out of the Wawa parking lot.

Edwin Angel Feliciano, 22, of Oxford, was driving a silver 1996 Honda Civic at 6:42 a.m. Thursday when a deputy noticed “excessive noise from the exhaust,” as the vehicle departed the parking lot of Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A traffic stop was initiated on County Road 466.

A search of the vehicle turned up green leafy marijuana buds, two marijuana grinder and a multi-colored glass pipe.

Feliciano was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Golf course deserves a failing grade

A Village of Hadley resident recently played an executive golf course that had earned a B- grade in a recent report grade. He says the golf course now deserves a failing grade.

It’s great that Villages-News.com features holes-in-one

A reader from Arkansas is envious that Villages-News.com publishes stories celebrating Villagers’ holes-in-one. He wishes he and his friends could get that kind of recognition where they live.

Roosevelt Executive Golf Course should be downgraded to F grade

A Village of Bradford resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the Roosevelt Executive Golf Course has a D grade, but should be an F.

The press is biased against Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills makes the case that the press is biased against former President Trump.

Former Morse South Gate attendant offers a little perspective

A former Morse South Gate attendant, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a little perspective after another letter writer was critical of attendants working that gate.

Photos