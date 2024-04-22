Several gatehouses in The Villages will be temporarily closed over the next two weeks for replacement of heating and air conditioning systems.

The gates will be unstaffed and a stop barricade and safety cones will be placed in the visitor lane.

The schedule is as follows:

•Bonnybrook – Close at 6 a.m. April 23 and reopen at 6 p.m. April 25.

•Boone – Close at 7 a.m. April 26 and reopen at 6 p.m. April 26

•Del Mar -Close at 8 a.m. April 30 and reopen at 5 p.m. April 30

•El Cortez – Close at 6 a.m. May 1 and reopen at 6 p.m. May 1

•Morse South Close at 6 a.m. May 2 and reopen at 6 p.m. May 2