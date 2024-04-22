65.2 F
The Villages
Monday, April 22, 2024
Several gatehouses in The Villages will be temporarily closed

By Staff Report

Several gatehouses in The Villages will be temporarily closed over the next two weeks for replacement of heating and air conditioning systems.

The gates will be unstaffed and a stop barricade and safety cones will be placed in the visitor lane.

The schedule is as follows:

•Bonnybrook – Close at 6 a.m. April 23 and reopen at 6 p.m. April 25.  

•Boone – Close at 7 a.m. April 26 and reopen at 6 p.m. April 26

•Del Mar -Close at 8 a.m. April 30 and reopen at 5 p.m. April 30

•El Cortez – Close at 6 a.m. May 1 and reopen at 6 p.m. May 1

•Morse South Close at 6 a.m. May 2 and reopen at 6 p.m. May 2

