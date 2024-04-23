75.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Let them keep the fence!

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I personally think that the Blackmores should be able to keep their fence. Is it really bothering anyone? If I lived there I would want the fence, also. Good luck guys!

James T. Ridge
Village of Palo Alto

 

