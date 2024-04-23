Let them keep the fence!

To the Editor:
I personally think that the Blackmores should be able to keep their fence. Is it really bothering anyone? If I lived there I would want the fence, also. Good luck guys!
James T. Ridge
Village of Palo Alto
