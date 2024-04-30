Barbaralee Purcell

Barbaralee Toneatti Purcell, a beacon of love, good humor, and resilience, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on April 23, 2024. At the age of 83, she left behind a legacy of warmth and compassion that will be cherished by all who knew her.

Barbaralee’s life was defined by her unwavering devotion to her family. She shared a lifetime of love and laughter with her beloved husband of fifty-six years, Joseph Purcell. Their enduring partnership was the foundation of a family filled with warmth and joy. Barbaralee was the loving mother of Michael, Sean, and Elizabeth. She also welcomed and treasured the spouses of her children, Jen, Courtney, and Kwinn, and delighted in her eight grandchildren: Ryan, Gabriel, Callie, Jake, Luke, Giacomo, Ely, and Calypso. She took pride in watching them grow and succeed, and her love for them knew no bounds.

She shared a special bond with her brother, Richard, and leaves behind a wide circle of close friends and relatives, all of whom will miss her dearly.

Barbaralee was born to her adoring parents Irene Spanner Toneatti and Lino Toneatti in Manhattan on June 6, 1940. She was raised in Flushing, Queens where she spent a happy childhood alongside her younger brother Richard. In Flushing, Barbaralee developed lifelong loves that defined the trajectory of her life: music, service of others through education, and most importantly, family.

Barbaralee graduated from New York City’s High School of Music & Art in 1958. Inspired by the close friendships her parents Irene and Lino nurtured, Barbaralee developed lifelong friends at Music & Art. Though they went their own ways into the world, through letters, phone calls and many fun visits Barbaralee blurred the distinction of friend and family, inviting beloved “aunts” and “uncles” into the lives of her children. The babies who grew up under the warmth of these friendships are still the closest of friends – a beautiful, multi-generational testimony to her embrace of those she loved.Barbaralee’s commitment to education and service was evident throughout her life. After high school, she pursued her education at the University of Rochester, returning to Manhattan for her Masters’ Degree at Teachers College, Columbia University, where she honed her skills as an educator. Barbaralee’s passion for teaching led her to Patchogue Medford High School and Islip Middle School, where she inspired countless students with her wisdom and kindness.

Her desire to serve people led her to dedicate two transformative years of her life to the Peace Corps as a teacher in Nigeria from 1962 to 1963, an adventure which she painstakingly documents in two volumes of a book she called “Groundnut Stew.”. In Nigeria, she also honed her skills as an award-winning photographer. Her children fondly remember gathering together to watch her fascinating Peace Corp slideshows, where they also learned about the beauty of a life dedicated to service. All three of her children chose careers in service, the performing arts, and education.

Barbaralee’s life was colored by her love of music and craft. A dedicated violinist, she participated in community orchestras, string quartets, and fiddling groups. She was also known for her clever creative projects: she made dozens of quilts, crocheted blankets, stuffed toys, dresses, batik scarves, silk paintings, and printed books of photos or assorted movie compilations for friends and family near and far; and she also wrote brilliant and quirky letters and stories she loved to share. At least six decades of her life were photographed, filmed, and beautifully shared, and in her final years she was able to frequently enjoy the memorable fruits of this labor of love.

Throughout her life, Barbaralee called many places home, from the bustling streets of Flushing to the tranquil landscapes of Miller Place, East Hampton, Medford, and Apollo Beach, and finally to the vibrant community of The Villages, Florida. In each place, she made enduring friendships and found great joy in local arts, music, and service to her community.

Barbaralee found solace and strength in her Catholic faith, which inspired her to live with compassion and grace.

A funeral mass to honor Barbaralee’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on May 9, 2024, at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake, Florida, followed by a celebration of her remarkable life at the Waterfront Inn in The Villages, Florida.

Barbaralee will be remembered for her unwavering love, her compassionate spirit, and her dedication to making the world a better place. Her legacy will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing her, and her spirit will live on in the hearts of those she touched.