Stephen Edward Buening

Stephen Edward Buening, 84, passed peacefully on May 13, 2024, at The Lodge Retirement Center in Loveland, Ohio.

Steve was born on September 10, 1939, in Millhousen, Indiana, to Edward and Clara Buening. The third of 5 children, he grew up in a loving Catholic home.

On October 5, 1963, he married Marlene Tekulve, at Saint Louis Catholic Church in Batesville. Together they had three children – Mark (Tammy) Buening, Karen (Sathya) Varadachari and Trina (Chris) Koers. He adored his six grandchildren – Ellen (Jacob) Kernodle; Andrew Koers, Clair (Dillon) Fuller, Alex Koers, Megan Varadachari and Luke Varadachari and two great grandchildren – Elizabeth Kernodle and Emilia Fuller. He is also survived by his brother – Edward Buening.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters – Mary Ann Schwering and Antionette Schwering, and brother – Dr. Gerald Buening.

For 37 years, Steve worked as an engineer at BCA/NTN and retired in 2000. He then embraced a slower pace of life in The Villages, Florida.

Whether teeing off at North Branch Golf Course or enjoying the fairways of The Villages, he found joy in every swing. His four Hole-In-Ones and impressive 7 handicap demonstrated his lifelong passion. He passed this passion down to several in his family and loved any opportunity to play with or watch his grandchildren on the course.

As an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, he served as an usher and volunteered for many events. He was a member of the Knights of Saint John, receiving Knight of the Year in 1999. He was also a member of Knights of Columbus where he served in several leadership positions.

In his leisure time, Steve enjoyed simple pleasures like tending to his tree farm, casting fishing lines into local waters, and embarking on annual fishing trips to Canada. Yet, his most treasured moments and his heart truly shone brightest when surrounded by his family. He loved attending many sporting events and school functions, finding joy in watching the accomplishments and happiness of his children and grandchildren.

Steve’s legacy will live on through his loving family, who will always cherish the memories they shared with him. His dedication to his work, his family and his faith will forever be remembered by all who knew him.

Friends and family are invited to pray the rosary on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 9:30 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Visitation will follow until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am with Father John Meyer officiating. A private burial will take place at a later date.