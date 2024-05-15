Wesley Kent Merchant

Wesley Kent Merchant passed away on May 10, 2024 at the age of 87 in The Villages, Florida. He was born on January 18, 1937 in Cincinnati Ohio to Robert Siegel Merchant and Florence Janice Barnes Merchant.

Wes was the middle of three children including his younger sister, Jo Ann Merchant Ponce and Robert ‘Bob’ Charles Merchant. As Wes’ father was a Captain in the Army in the Communications Corps, the family moved overseas, where he spent his middle school years in Europe and Germany shortly after WWII. Wes later joined the Army as well in the USAR Control Group which took him to Vietnam and the Philippines. He loved traveling the world but settled down in the Washington DC area after graduation from Purdue University with a degree in Electrical Engineering.

Wes loved all things computing as he worked for and retired from IBM. He enjoyed his adventures in the Sophisticates and Johnnie’s Gang singles clubs but eventually met and married Sandra Crowe and was the proud father of his daughter, Kimberley Anne, who is also known as his ‘Tiger’.

After retiring from IBM, Wes headed to California in the early 1990s. He spent years in Venice Beach and Marina Del Ray California. He thoroughly enjoyed the Hollywood life – – convertible Jaguars (he always loved a good sportscar), penthouse apartments, movie premiers and award shows. Finding retirement to not be suited to his active lifestyle, he resumed working as an information technology consultant and held several leadership positions in the technology area within the health care industry.

While he loved California and it was his dream, he quietly wished that he had moved to The Villages Florida earlier to fully explore all the things the retirement community has to offer. He thoroughly enjoyed reconnecting with old friends from Virginia and making new ones across all of his beloved clubs – – IBM, Virginia, shooting club, trivia night, etc. There are truly too many to list but he loved his experiences and interactions in each.

Wes is survived by his sister, Jo Ann Ponce and daughter, Kimberley Mazur, and her husband, Greg Mazur, and two grandchildren Ryan and Sara Mazur.

Wes’ family wish to thank all of his friends for making his time at The Villages some of the most joyful in his life. You all have truly been a gift from God and we wish to acknowledge and thank each of you who enriched his life with your friendship and especially for your visits with him. It brought him great joy to see and speak to each of you. It was you and his faith which brought him peace and joy.

A Celebration of Life for Wes will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2024, from noon to 3:00 p.m. at the Arnold Palmer Legends Country Club located at 1635 Palmer Way, The Villages, Florida 32162. This casual gathering will allow his family, friends, and acquaintances to share remembrances of Wes throughout his rich life over hors d’oeuvres.