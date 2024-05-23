Driver changing lanes without turn signal jailed on felony charge

A woman driving a Dodge Charger who made multiple lane changes without using a turn signal has been jailed on a felony charge.

Lanita Christine Stafford, 46, of Ocala, was pulled over at the intersection of County Road 25 and Griffin Avenue at about 9 p.m. Tuesday after changing lanes and forcing other drivers to brake because she had not used a turn signal, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The officer found that Stafford’s license had been suspended earlier this month “due to financial responsibilities,” the report said. She claimed she was unaware of the suspension. The officer also found that Stafford has four previous convictions for driving while license suspended – in 2002, 2007, 2011 and 2012 – all in Marion County.

Due to the previous convictions, she was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.