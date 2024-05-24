93.2 F
The Villages
Friday, May 24, 2024
Unlicensed driver from El Salvador arrested at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

By Staff Report
Jose Manuel Ramirez Gutierrez
An unlicensed driver from El Salvador was arrested at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Jose Manuel Ramirez Gutierrez, 24, of Summerfield, was driving a red GMC pickup shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday at the shopping plaza when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed that the pickup had inoperable tag lights.

During a traffic stop, Ramirez Gutierrez handed the deputy his El Salvador passport and admitted he does not have a driver’s license. A check confirmed he does not have a driver’s license in any state in the United States.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and issued a warning for the inoperable tag lights. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

