Laurier Joseph Alix

Laurier Joseph Alix, a resident of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2024, at the age of 88. Born on December 3, 1935, in Newport Center, Vermont, he was the eldest child of the late Antonio and Rose Alix.

He is predeceased by his siblings Gerard and Ferdnand and is survived by his sister Pauline Dagesse. In 1957, Laurier married Shirley Cota, and they moved to Granby, Connecticut in 1958, where they raised their family and lived until 1994. Laurier and Shirley had three children: Gail (Alvin Blair), Heywood, and Mark (Lori) Alix. Their daughter, Susan Alix, predeceased Laurier. Laurier’s legacy continues through his six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Laurier attended Newport Center Grade School and enjoyed a successful career at Connecticut General Life Insurance Company until his retirement in 1991. Laurier’s life was enriched by his love for golf, gardening, music, and travel. He will be fondly remembered for his unwavering dedication to his family and his vibrant zest for life. The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Cornerstone Hospice for the compassionate support and care they provided to Laurier.

A graveside service will take place on Friday, June 14, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Granby Cemetery in Granby, Connecticut, officiated by Rev. William Agyemang of St. Therese’s Catholic Church. A luncheon will follow immediately at Tucker’s Restaurant, 625 College Highway, Southwick, Massachusetts. Family and friends are welcome to attend.