The Villages
Sunday, June 9, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Marilyn Jean Stark-Vercammen Of the Villages, passed away at 81 years old, on June 3, 2024. Marilyn was born in Newton, Massachusetts to Edmund and Dorothy Muise. Marilyn was an operator, then a supervisor at New England telephone Company for 35 years in Massachusetts.

Her love was her husband, Bill Vercammen, with whom she was married to for 24 years and a lifelong companion for 42 years. She moved to the villages, with her husband, in 1999 from Newton, MA. While she lived in the villages, Marilyn was an active member of her Village neighborhood Social Club, loved to play golf and enjoyed attending “Jazz festivals with Friends”.

Marilyn’s husband, Bill, predeceased her.

Marilyn is survived by her children, Frank (Karen) Stark, Dorothy (Rick, predeceased) Knutson, Paul Stark (predeceased) with Cindy Lanciloti; her stepchildren, Rick (Diane) Vercammen, Larry Vercammen (predeceased) and Buddy (Deborah)Vercammen; three grandchildren, Shannon and Amber Stark of North Carolina and Logan Lanciloti-Stark of Massachusetts.

The family of Marilyn Stark-Vercammen wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all our friends and neighbors for their friendship and support to Marilyn and to the family during this time. We also extend our thanks to Corner Stone Hospice and their wonderful compassionate nurses and staff, who were invaluable to our family during this sad time.

