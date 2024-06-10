Wildwood homeowner worried about potential impact of pest control company

Wildwood commissioners have approved a comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning for a pest control company office despite the objection of a nearby property owner.

Pest Bear, a family-owned company based in Sanford, wants to open an office on the north side of State Road 44 about a mile east of Buena Vista Boulevard.

Commissioners voted on Monday to rezone the property to commercial, which allows a variety of uses, from rural residential.

Alan Eslick, who owns several nearby parcels including his home, told commissioners his concern is whether chemicals would be stored on the site.

Instead of city water, he said his home has a well that is less than 400 feet from the Pest Bear lot.

Eslick, who worked with hazardous materials transport during his military career, asked commissioners to postpone acting on the issue until they can review a site plan showing whether chemicals would be stored there.

“The issue is where is the stuff stored in relation to a drinking well,” he said, adding that he does not object to an office. “If he wants to put a Pizza Hut there, I don’t care.”

Mayor Ed Wolf said the company’s intended use of the property will be clearer when a site plan is submitted.

Founded 25 years ago, Pest Bear has more than a dozen offices in Florida including one in Lake Panasoffkee.

Besides residential and commercial pest control, the company also offers insulation installation as well as lawn care and irrigation services.