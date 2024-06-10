96.4 F
The Villages
Monday, June 10, 2024
Wildwood man driving on suspended license arrested at Circle K

By Staff Report
Nathaniel Bass
Nathaniel Bass

A Wildwood man driving on a suspended license was arrested at a Circle K convenience store.

Nathaniel Bass, 24, was driving a red Chrysler 300 shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday, when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and found that the vehicle’s registered owner has a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop at the Circle K at the intersection of U.S. 301 and State Road 44, Bass handed the officer an old Florida driver’s license which was no longer valid. The officer confirmed that his license had been canceled indefinitely in May. Bass said he was “driving to pick up his clothes.”

Bass was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $150 bond.

