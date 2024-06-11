86.1 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Good Samaritans have immunity to rescue people and pets from cars

By Villages-News Editorial

In Florida, according to section 768.139 of the Florida Statutes, it is legal to rescue a vulnerable person or domestic animal from a motor vehicle. 

These good Samaritans may have immunity to damage to the motor vehicle if: 

  • The vehicle is locked, and there is no other reasonable way for the person or animal to get out.
  • Has reasonable belief based upon the circumstances that entry is necessary because the person or animal is in imminent danger.
  • Notify law enforcement or call 911 before or immediately after entering the vehicle.
  • Uses no more force than is necessary; and
  • Remains with the person or animal until law enforcement or another first responder arrives.

Florida law states that anyone responsible for a child younger than six years of age must not leave the child unattended or unsupervised in a motor vehicle for a period over 15 minutes or for any time that endangers the child or causes distress. A violation of this law is a second-degree misdemeanor and can result in a fine of up to $500. Violations that cause great bodily harm or permanent damage to a child are considered a third-degree felony. 

