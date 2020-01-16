Sumter County Commission chairman draws third GOP challenger angered by tax hike

A vocal proponent of the Sumter County Commission’s unanimous decision last year to raise property taxes by 25 percent has filed to run against the commission chairman.

Daniel Myslakowski, of the Village of Lake Deaton, is the third Villager to file paperwork with the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Office indicating that he will run in the Republican primary against Sumter County Commission Chairman Steve Printz, also a Villager.

Myslakowski has spoken out against the tax increase. Printz made the initial motion for its approval.

He joins a field that also includes Charles Kasner and Oren Miller.

Printz has filed paperwork indicating he will run for re-election.

Villagers Gary Search and Larry Green have filed to run against Commissioner Al Butler, a resident of the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter, who has not publicly declared whether he will seek another term in District 1.

Incumbent Don Burgess, of the Village of Bonnybrook, has not indicated whether he will run again. Villager Craig Estep, a Community Development District 1 supervisor, has filed paperwork to run for the seat currently held by Burgess.