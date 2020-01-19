Well-known fitness trainer tied to T&D clan lands behind bars on drug charges

A well-known local fitness trainer who is tied to the powerful family that runs the T&D companies is free on bond following a drug arrest.

Summer Caroline Yoder, 42, of Wildwood, was booked at 1:32 a.m. Saturday at the Sumter County Detention Center on charges of drug possession, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. She was released at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning after posting $5,000 bond. She was arrested by Wildwood police.

In 2016, Yoder was named by Healthy Living magazine as one of the Top 20 Health Professionals in the area. Yoder was a personal trainer and fitness manager for several years at MVP Athletic Club in The Villages. She worked with some of the top brass in The Villages.

The Lake City native is married to Josh Yoder, a member of the Yoder family which operates T&D Concrete, T&D Pool & Spa Construction, T&D Screen Enclosures and T&D Patio & Pool Inc.

The Yoders followed the Morse family from Michigan to Florida. Like the Morses, the Yoders benefitted financially from the mammoth growth of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

T&D also has a powerful and growing hold on local politics. Sumter Commissioner Doug Gilpin is a long-time T&D employee. T&D executive Brett Hage serves in the Florida House, representing Sumter County as well as parts of Lake and Marion county. T&D employee Marcos Flores was elected in 2018 to a seat on the Wildwood Commission.