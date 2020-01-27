CSX agent arrests homeless man on railroad property in Wildwood

A CSX Railroad agent arrested a homeless man on railroad property in Wildwood.

Shonus Bernard Austin, 37, had been spotted Friday on the railroad’s property near Rutland Street and Kilgore Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Austin was warned by a CSX Railroad agent and by Wildwood Police Chief Randy Parmer to stay away from railroad property. However, Austin stayed on the railroad’s property and got into a “verbal disturbance” with other CSX employees.

He was arrested on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $50.