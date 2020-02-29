Sumter sheriff seeks bandits who stole items from Villages Wal-Mart liquor store

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are searching for two bandits who recently ripped off the Wal-Mart liquor store in The Villages.

The men, described as two black males, entered the store, located at Buffalo Ridge Plaza, on Feb. 16 around 3 p.m. After taking the merchandise, they were seen driving away in a tan/gold passenger car.

The first male was wearing a blue wave cap with a T-shirt and camouflage pants. He appeared to have a beard or goatee. The second male was wearing a white Adidas T-shirt and blue jeans and had medium length dreads along with a goatee.

Anyone with information on the identity of the two suspects is asked to contact Detective DeArmond at (352) 793-2621 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).