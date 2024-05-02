Summerfield man jailed after allegedly harassing fellow tenant

A Summerfield man was jailed after allegedly harassing his fellow tenant.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called Wednesday to a property at SE 179th Place in Summerfield after 55-year-old Brian Taylor pulled a woman’s hair, according to an arrest report. In addition, Taylor, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 215 pounds, pushed the woman into a cabinet causing her to fall to the ground.

A witness verified the victim’s account of the altercation. Taylor was “uncooperative” when questioned by deputies. The report noted that Taylor, the victim and the witness all live “in different parts of the home and have no relationship other than being tenants.”

The Pennsylvania native was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Marion County Jail on $1,000 bond.