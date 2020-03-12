Live square entertainment for Friday, March 13

A CNN film crew found emotions running raw Thursday morning as a Villager blasted them for interviewing the community’s most famous anti-Trump protester, passing motorists shouted expletives and a trolley-load of prospective homebuyers took it all in.
Action Gator Tire, an automobile service and tire repair shop, is planned for the Beaumont property near the northeast corner of county roads 466A and 462 across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
The sold-out Trisha Yearwood show Friday at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center, Saturday’s Spring Craft Show and a host of upcoming government meetings have all been canceled in The Villages. The cancellations are a precaution due to concerns about Coronavirus.
