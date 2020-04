A Lady Lake man reported a package of springs was stolen from the front porch of his apartment.

The 44-year-old man said that four vehicle leveling springs valued at $1,100 had been ordered from Mountain Fire Tire but the package was stolen between April 7 and 9 from the front porch of his residence at The Cove Apartments, according to an incident report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A check of the tracking number showed the package had been delivered by UPS.