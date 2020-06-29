Sumter County sheriff seeks help in nabbing trio that stole from Villages Wal-Mart

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about three men who are accused of ripping off items from Wal-Mart in The Villages.

Deputies say the men entered the store, located at Buffalo Ridge Plaza, on June 13 and split up. They selected multiple items and then exited the store without attempting to pay for the merchandise, a sheriff’s office report states.

The first suspect is described as a white man with a thin build and bald head wearing a black shirt and black pants. The second subject is described as a white man with medium build wearing a black T-shirt with a Realtree logo on it. The third suspect is described as a white male with medium build wearing a black shirt and black pants.

The three men arrived at the store and left in the dark-colored Honda that also is pictured above. Anyone with information about the crime or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Detective DeArmond at (352) 793-2621. To remain anonymous, contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) and reference case number 2666.