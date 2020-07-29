Joy Elaine Nutter, of The Villages, FL passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was 64. She was born in Ashland, KY and raised in Augusta and Catlettsburg, KY. She was born to Nazarene Pastor Bennie and Jean Hulett, 3 Nov 1955. Graduated from Boyd County High School, KY, in 1973. Joy attend Trevecca Nazarene University and graduated as a Registered Nurse from Belmont College, Nashville, TN, in 1977.

Joy worked as a nurse in Tennessee and Michigan before moving to Huntington, WV. She married her husband in 1981 and gave birth to their only child in 1982. Joy retired from St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, WV in 2011, and moved with her husband to The Villages, FL. She was not done with making a difference. Joy became a parish nurse for the church, and went back to nursing at The Villages Regional Hospital for another seven years.

She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Buttonwood Heights Social Club, Operation Shoebox, Marshall University Club, Classic Kart Club, and the West Virginia Club. Joy was an organ donor and someone will receive her beautiful eyes.

Joy is survived by her loving husband James Lee Nutter; and son Christopher Lee; her dear nieces Melissa Mason and Heather Guerrier, both RNs, were like daughters to her. She was preceded in death by both parents and her only sister Carol.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Hope Lutheran Church, The Villages, with a committal service following at Florida National Cemetery. Bushnell, Fl.

Joy enjoyed giving of her time to Operation Shoebox. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation in her memory to www.operationshoebox.com/