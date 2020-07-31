type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

SECO making second owners in The Villages pay the price

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

We are also having a problem with SECO. We also have to clear out plantings that have been here for 10 years. We are the second owners and have been here In this house for two years and all the plantings were here when we bought the house.
Our BIG problem is the 10-foot of clearance on one side.  There is only 7-feet to our house.
I called Sumter County building codes but they have no control over utilities.
I called Tallahassee Utility Commission. They do not have control over co-op utilities.  Then called SECO. Liz at SECO said that the utility puts in these transformers  before the builder builds the house. So the builder and The Villages put the house only 7 feet from the transformer. So what can we do?
We think it is a safety hazard but SECO only is worried about their workers and not homeowners.  We look out directly at the transformer from our kitchen eating area and the back of our house. Liz says that we can turn the cover of the transformer around 90 degrees to the tune of $3,000 – yes, count the zeros.And then our backyard neighbor would have to clear out a big palm tree and landscaping. Our neighbor has also received notification to take out a small wall and some plants.
SECO obviously let 10 years go by with violations and now second owners are paying the price. Don’t know what we can do but I will have to find some way to block the awful view.

Margie Van Horn and Fred Gates
Village of Buttonwood

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Most Villagers feel the way Mr. Schwartz did

A Village of Collier resident is mourning the death of the dream of Villages founder Harold Schwartz. Read this Villager’s Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Sending The Villages magazine not worth the postage

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident points to problems at the Eisenhower pool and the fact that sending The Villages magazine up north is not worth the postage.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Hydroxychloroquine

A Village of Caroline resident describes why she takes Hydroxychloroquine. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Candidates for Sumter County sheriff

In a Letter to the Editor, a Wildwood woman offers her thoughts on the race for Sumter County sheriff.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Demolition of Hacienda Hills Country Club

A Village of Rio Ranchero resident, in a Letter to the Editor, said The Villages sold an annual pass to her parents for the “priority pool” at Hacienda Hills Country Club. Two days later, The Villages began the demolition of the country club - and the swimming pool.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villagers are following the guidelines

A Village of Rio Ranchero resident contends most Villagers are following the guidelines when it comes to COVID-19.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Gov. DeSantis gets an ‘F’

A Village of Pennecamp resident says that Gov. DeSantis is doing a “very poor job” of directing Floridians during the pandemic. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

2 more local residents die of COVID-19 as cases explode across Marion County

Two more local residents have lost the battle against COVID-19 as the number of cases in the tri-county area topped 10,000 and the deadly virus continued to wreak havoc on Marion County.
Read more
News

Gate arms to be removed as Tropical Storm Isaias nears The Villages

Community Watch on Friday will begin removing gate arms throughout The Villages for Tropical Storm Isaias, which is on target for reaching Florida this weekend.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Fishing At Lake Mira Mar In Spanish Springs

Check out this fishing scene captured at Lake Mira Mar in Spanish Springs. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Photos

Gator In Water At Lake Sumter Landing

Check out this gator spotted in the water at Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Bryan Hicks for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!  
Read more
Photos

Sandhill Crane Colt Getting Ready For Takeoff

Check out this sandhill crane colt testing its wings in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing! Share your local photos with...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Most Villagers feel the way Mr. Schwartz did

A Village of Collier resident is mourning the death of the dream of Villages founder Harold Schwartz. Read this Villager’s Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Publix at Trailwinds Village on target for late August opening

The Publix grocery store at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood is on target for a late August opening.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Summerfield woman charged with stealing dead boyfriend’s Social Security benefits

A 75-year-old Summerfield woman has been charged with fraudulently accepting her dead boyfriend’s Social Security benefits.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Mysterious box of Wheaties showed up at my door

Columnist Barry Evans has a followup to last week's wildly popular column on Wheaties, including news about a mysterious package that showed up at his door.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

3 Sumter County residents among 7 local victims of COVID-19 virus

Seven more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the virus continues to run rampant across the tri-county area and the state.
Read more
News

2 more local residents die of COVID-19 as cases explode across Marion County

Two more local residents have lost the battle against COVID-19 as the number of cases in the tri-county area topped 10,000 and the deadly virus continued to wreak havoc on Marion County.
Read more
News

Gate arms to be removed as Tropical Storm Isaias nears The Villages

Community Watch on Friday will begin removing gate arms throughout The Villages for Tropical Storm Isaias, which is on target for reaching Florida this weekend.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Most Villagers feel the way Mr. Schwartz did

A Village of Collier resident is mourning the death of the dream of Villages founder Harold Schwartz. Read this Villager’s Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

SECO making second owners in The Villages pay the price

A couple from the Village of Buttonwood, in a Letter to the Editor, argue that SECO Energy is making second owners in The Villages pay the price for a mistake made by the Developer.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Sending The Villages magazine not worth the postage

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident points to problems at the Eisenhower pool and the fact that sending The Villages magazine up north is not worth the postage.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Summerfield woman charged with stealing dead boyfriend’s Social Security benefits

A 75-year-old Summerfield woman has been charged with fraudulently accepting her dead boyfriend’s Social Security benefits.
Read more
Crime

Tennessee man arrested after found sleeping in car at Russell Stover’s

A Tennessee man was arrested after he was found sleeping in a car at Russell Stover’s Candies in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

53-year-old woman jailed after allegedly targeting Summerfield Wal-Mart

A 53-year-old woman was arrested recently after she allegedly tried to rip off the Summerfield Wal-Mart.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,957FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,562FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
92.8 ° F
95 °
90 °
52 %
1.6mph
40 %
Sat
92 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
95 °
Tue
94 °
Wed
80 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment