Peppertree Apartments woman arrested on third charge of drunk driving

A Peppertree Apartments woman was arrested on her third charge of drunk driving.

Dana Sue Moeller, 58, who lives in the Wildwood apartment complex, had been driving a white 2018 Buick shortly before 6 p.m. Labor Day on U.S. 301 when she almost collided with a Wildwood Police Department squad car. Moeller’s eyes were “glassy and bloodshot” and her speech was slow, the arrest report said.

The Michigan native claimed she’d only consumed one drink. She refused to submit to a breath test.

A check revealed Moeller had been convicted in 2013 and 2007 on charges of driving under the influence in Ohio.

Moeller was arrested on a charge of DUI and issued a written warning for careless driving. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,000 bond.