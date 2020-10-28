Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Richard Stuart Kelley Sr.

Staff Report

Richard Stuart Kelley Sr.

Richard Stuart Kelley, Sr. was born on August 29th, 1937. He passed away on October 26th, 2020 at the age of 83. He was the son of Juanita Pence Kelly and Guy Stuart Kelley.

He is survived by the love of his life, Patricia Bilbro Kelley. They were happily married for 61 years. Richard and Pat had four children: Son, Ricky Kelley (Vicki), Daughter Dedra Turney (Jamie), Son Derek Kelley (Tammy), and Daughter Deanna Offerdahl (Jay). Coy, as he was affectionately called, was well loved by his grandchildren: RJ, Chase, Erica, Guy, Kira, Parker, Jake, and Elijah. He is also survived by his brother David Kelley. He was preceded in death by his wonderful parents and beloved granddaughter Kira.

He was a man of great charisma … a lover of life, family and Auburn football. He loved the car business, travel and then settling into The Villages, Florida. He will be forever loved and missed.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 2nd at 2:00PM at Christ Church Cemetery in Nashville, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers the family asks to please remember him with a smile and help a needy family or child in some way.

