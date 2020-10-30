Swimming pools in The Villages will return to 100 percent capacity beginning Monday, Nov. 2.

The occupancy of the pools had been reduced due to concerns about the spread of the Coronavirus.

The family and adult pools will be open from 7:30 a.m. to dusk. Sports pools will be open from 7 a.m. to dusk, as of Monday. The Hilltop, Southside, Paradise and Chula Vista swimming pools will continue to close at 9 p.m. Water fountains will remain closed so residents are encouraged to bring their own water bottles.

The swimming pools in The Villages were shut down in March when residents openly flouted Centers for Disease Control recommendations regarding social distancing and a limit of 10 participants.

The pools reopened May 4 and Villagers adapted to stricter rules about occupancy and time limits.