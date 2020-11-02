Monday, November 2, 2020
Election Day has finally arrived

Villages-News Editorial

Election Day has finally arrived after many months of debate, discussion and divisiveness.

Unfortunately, The Villages has found itself repeatedly in the eye of the national media and the coverage hasn’t always been pretty.

In Sumter County, more than 78 percent of voters took advantage of early voting. That a tremendous participation rate is something of which residents can be proud.

And here’s something else we can take pride in, if we choose to do so.

After Tuesday’s ballot, or whenever a winner is determined, we can return to our neighborly ways and reclaim our pride in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Think before you speak. Help rather than hurt.

We have a great country. We need to come together and be friends, neighbors and Americans again.

