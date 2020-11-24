Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Crime

Sumter sheriff’s deputies nab Georgia fugitive suspected of kidnapping juvenile

Larry D. Croom

Jelessa Rene Holloway

A Tampa woman is behind bars in the Sumter County Detention Center after being accused of kidnapping a juvenile in Georgia.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies located a vehicle over the weekend traveling south from Georgia that was suspected of being used in a kidnapping. Deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers made contact with the vehicle’s occupants and located the juvenile victim and the suspect, 30-year-old Jelessa Rene Holloway, a sheriff’s office report states.

The juvenile was healthy and unharmed. The victims’ family took custody of the child upon their arrival from Georgia.

Holloway was taken into custody on a felony kidnapping warrant out of Georgia and possession of a controlled substance/ She is being held on no bond, the report says.

Crime

84-year-old Villager with dementia jailed after alleged attack on wife

An 84-year-old Villager with dementia was jailed after an alleged attack on his wife.
Health

Massive spike in COVID-19 cases reported throughout The Villages

The COVID-19 virus exploded in The Villages on Monday as 157 new cases of the deadly virus were reported – the largest single-day jump in months.
Health

9.5 percent of tri-county children tested suffering from COVID-19 virus

A Florida Department of Health report released Sunday shows that 9.5 percent of children who have been tested in the tri-county area have been identified with the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Crime

Police nab suspected shoplifter at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza

Police nabbed a suspected shoplifter Friday night at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.
Crime

Man in country illegally for four years arrested after traffic stop on U.S. 301

A man who has been in the country illegally for four years was arrested after a traffic stop on U.S. 301 in Wildwood.
Crime

Husband who had been drinking jailed after alleged brawl with wife

A husband who reportedly had been drinking was jailed after an alleged brawl with his wife over her cell phone.
Crime

Man with long list of suspensions jailed after driving without headlights

A driver with a long list of suspensions was jailed after he was caught behind the wheel in Wildwood.
