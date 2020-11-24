Sumter sheriff’s deputies nab Georgia fugitive suspected of kidnapping juvenile

A Tampa woman is behind bars in the Sumter County Detention Center after being accused of kidnapping a juvenile in Georgia.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies located a vehicle over the weekend traveling south from Georgia that was suspected of being used in a kidnapping. Deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers made contact with the vehicle’s occupants and located the juvenile victim and the suspect, 30-year-old Jelessa Rene Holloway, a sheriff’s office report states.

The juvenile was healthy and unharmed. The victims’ family took custody of the child upon their arrival from Georgia.

Holloway was taken into custody on a felony kidnapping warrant out of Georgia and possession of a controlled substance/ She is being held on no bond, the report says.