Wednesday, December 9, 2020
38 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Michael Alan Schonewolf

Staff Report

Michael Alan Schonewolf

In the evening of December 1, 2020, Coach Michael Alan “Schoney” Schonewolf died unexpectedly in Lady Lake, Florida, at the age of 63.

Mike leaves behind many survivors. His parents, John Schonewolf and Beverly Hulett, live in The Villages, Florida. His wife of 25 years, Kristina Schonewolf, lives in Lady Lake, Florida. He leaves seven grandchildren and four children: John Schonewolf and his wife Hollee live in Augusta, Georgia; Joe Schonewolf lives in Naples, Florida; Erin Gaertner and her husband Peter live in Wilmington, Delaware; Ryan Schonewolf and his wife Natsumi live in Hinesville, Georgia. Mike’s sister Robyn Chamberlain and her husband Skip live in Tyrone, Pennsylvania. His brother Dick Schonewolf and his wife Cindy in Granite Falls, North Carolina. Mike is preceded in death by his brother Doug Schonewolf of Hampden Township, Pennsylvania, where Doug’s widow Caroline still resides.

Coach Schoney was born March 18, 1957 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. A talented athlete coached by his father, he graduated from Reading High School in 1975 with a full scholarship to play football at the University of Delaware. In 1979 he played on Delaware’s NCAA Division II national championship and graduated with a degree in education. He proceeded to earn a master’s degree in sports administration from the United States Sports Academy.

Schonewolf served as a coach for 35 years. A college head coach at Marietta College, and an assistant coach at Princeton University, he spent the bulk of his coaching career at Caesar Rodney High School in Camden, Delaware, from which all four of his children graduated. Schonewolf was the Riders’ head coach for eight seasons, finishing with a record of 49-37 and leading Caesar Rodney to six DIAA state tournament appearances.

Upon his 2015 retirement, Schonewolf moved to The Villages, Florida where he worked part time for The Villages Recreational Department. Director of Recreation John Rohan remarked, “Coach was a man who was capable of uplifting a room and bringing people together. His love for serving others and being a mentor to so many staff shone through every day. He left an everlasting impact on all of us.”

His sudden death sent shockwaves revealing the vast influence and impact he wielded during his decades as an educator, coach, and athletic director. Mike’s wife Kristina posted the news of his death on social media on December 2nd and the post soon attracted hundreds of shares and hundreds of interactions from former colleagues, athletes, students, and fellow believers, illuminating his reach and legacy.

A virtual memorial will take place Saturday December 12th at 2PM, officiated by Pastor Debbie Nelson. In May, an in-person outdoor memorial will take place at Caesar Rodney’s Rider Stadium, date TBA. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mike’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to his wife’s prison ministry, The Oasis at Lowell Correctional Institution via https://theoasislci.org/give-now or the University of Delaware’s Blue Hens Football via https://ud.alumniq.com/giving/to/bluehens

Topic: Mike Schonewolf Memorial Service Time: Dec 12, 2020 02:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83104348092?pwd=TnJucnJ2VXZDV0EvMG9uMkdvTzdmQT09

Meeting ID: 831 0434 8092 Passcode: 351057

Dial by your location +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington D.C)

Related Articles

Obituaries

Roger William Klosterman

Roger Klosterman served his country proudly in the United States Air Force and was an active member of St. Mark’s the Evangelist Catholic Church in Summerfield.
Read more
Obituaries

Patricia R. Watt

Patricia Watt enjoyed playing cards as well as bowling, playing tennis and golf.
Read more
Obituaries

Lillian Rose Krouse

Rose Krouse enlisted in the Canadian Armed Services during World War II and was stationed in Washington D.C. where she met her husband Dale, became a U.S. citizen in 1948 and raised her family.
Read more
Obituaries

Lyle Kenton Orr, Jr.

Lyle Orr proudly served in the U.S. Army Special Forces as a Green Beret and Paratrooper.
Read more
Obituaries

William S. Yanky, Jr.

A Mass for William Yanky, Jr., of The Villages, will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5323 County Road 462 in Wildwood, on Friday Dec. 11 at 11 a.m.
Read more
Obituaries

Thomas A. Garlipp

Passions for Tom Garlipp included fishing, snowmobiling, cars, grilling food, and the negotiation of a good deal!
Read more
Obituaries

Jacquelyn Girard

Jackie Girard liked playing Mah Jongg and cards with her friends and neighbors in the Village of Largo. 
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Health

Villages Health official reports significant bump in COVID-19 hospitalizations

On a day when two tri-county residents died of COVID-19 and 431 new cases were reported across the tri-county area – 35 of which are in The Villages – a top Villages Health official reported that hospitalizations connected to the deadly virus are on the rise at the area’s two local hospital.
Read more
News

New restaurant going in at shuttered TooJay’s location in The Villages

A new restaurant will be going in at the shuttered location of TooJay’s Gourmet Deli in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Stunning Sunset Over Evans Prairie Golf Course

Check out this stunning sunset over Evans Prairie Golf Course. Thanks to Lynn Freeman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Pied-Billed Grebe Catching A Fish

This pied-billed grebe was spotted catching a fish. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Family Of Hooded Mergansers On Pond Beside Chitty Chatty Preserve

This family of hooded mergansers were spotted on a pond beside Chitty Chatty Preserve. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Golf carts and bicycles are being operated without regard for safety

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tamarind Grove resident warns that golf carts and bicycles are being operated without regard for safety here in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Woman with stolen merchandise in purse nabbed at Target in The Villages

A woman who allegedly tucked stolen merchandise in her purse was nabbed at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

No mandate for Floridians to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Congressman Daniel Webster offers an update on the COVID-19 vaccine and reminds Floridians that if they don't want to take the vaccine, they will not be required to do so.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Father and daughter arrested in raid at their home in The Villages

A father and daughter were arrested during a raid at their home in The Villages.
Read more
Health

Villages Health official reports significant bump in COVID-19 hospitalizations

On a day when two tri-county residents died of COVID-19 and 431 new cases were reported across the tri-county area – 35 of which are in The Villages – a top Villages Health official reported that hospitalizations connected to the deadly virus are on the rise at the area’s two local hospital.
Read more
News

New restaurant going in at shuttered TooJay’s location in The Villages

A new restaurant will be going in at the shuttered location of TooJay’s Gourmet Deli in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Golf carts and bicycles are being operated without regard for safety

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tamarind Grove resident warns that golf carts and bicycles are being operated without regard for safety here in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Trump vs. COVID-19

A Village of St. Charles resident has a little fun with previous predictions he made about President Trump and COVID-19. He also offers an update on his predictions.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Is The Villages Daily Sun cutting back on puzzles?

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if The Villages Daily Sun is cutting back on puzzles.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Woman with stolen merchandise in purse nabbed at Target in The Villages

A woman who allegedly tucked stolen merchandise in her purse was nabbed at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

License-less Del Webb Spruce Creeker nabbed on DUI and drug charges

A Del Webb Spruce Creek woman found herself behind bars Sunday after a Marion County sheriff’s sergeant spotted her vehicle weaving back and forth and remaining at a stoplight after it turned green.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood woman caught on video in alleged theft of inflatable snowman

A Wildwood woman was caught on video in the alleged theft of an inflatable snowman.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

52,019FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,766FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
38 ° F
44 °
28.4 °
86 %
1.3mph
1 %
Wed
58 °
Thu
68 °
Fri
69 °
Sat
75 °
Sun
78 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment