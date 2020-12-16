Segway Riders Club of The Villages aids local Disabled American Veterans

The Segway Riders Club continued their support of disabled American veterans with a donation of $10,000 during their monthly meeting Wednesday morning at the SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The local club has been a strong supporter of local disabled veterans and has donated two-wheeled self-balancing scooters to mobility challenged veterans.

The club has raised funds in the past with biannual Segway Experience events where Villagers made a donation to learn to ride the machines. In June, the company producing the Segway ceased production of the unique mobility device so the club decided to aid the local DAV chapter 150 with a cash donation toward the purchase of a new van so the organization can continue to transport disabled vets to the Gainesville VA hospital and local clinics.

Past DVA Chapter Commander Michael Summers thanked the club for the donation and told of the joy their Segway machine donation has brought to the disabled veterans who received them.

Senior Vice Commander Dennis Storey explained that the old van used to transport the vets had very high mileage and that there is a real need for a new van. Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, their van would log up to 240 miles a day transporting some of the 1,500 members of the DAV chapter to various Veteran Administration hospitals and clinics.