Wednesday, December 16, 2020
67.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Segway Riders Club of The Villages aids local Disabled American Veterans

David Towns

The Segway Riders Club continued their support of disabled American veterans with a donation of $10,000 during their monthly meeting Wednesday morning at the SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The local club has been a strong supporter of local disabled veterans and has  donated two-wheeled self-balancing scooters to mobility challenged veterans.

Segway Riders Club President Ken Redding, far left, presents a check for $10,000 to, from left, Michael Summers, past commander DAV Chapter 150; Dennis Storey, Chapter 150 senior vice commander, and DAV member Robert Wallace.

The club has raised funds in the past with biannual Segway Experience events where Villagers made a donation to learn to ride the machines. In June, the company producing the Segway ceased production of the unique mobility device so the club decided to aid the local DAV chapter 150 with a cash donation toward the purchase of a new van so the organization can continue to transport disabled vets to the Gainesville VA hospital and local clinics.

Past DVA Chapter Commander Michael Summers thanked the club for the donation and told of the joy their Segway machine donation has brought to the disabled veterans who received them.

Senior Vice Commander Dennis Storey explained that the old van used to transport the vets had very high mileage and that there is a real need for a new van. Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, their van would log up to 240 miles a day transporting some of the 1,500 members of the DAV chapter to various Veteran Administration hospitals and clinics.

Related Articles

Crime

Woman claiming to steal items for kids at children’s home nailed at Summerfield Wal-Mart

A Leesburg woman found herself behind bars Monday after being accused of ripping off $269.70 worth of grocery items from the Summerfield Wal-Mart.
Read more
Health

Does CBD topical pain cream really help treat arthritis pain?

According to the Arthritis Foundation (AF) approximately 54 million adults and 300,000 children in the U.S. have been diagnosed with arthritis or some other...
Read more
News

Foxy the rescue dog brings good health and good cheer to Villages couple

Foxy the rescue dog brings good health and good cheer to a Villages couple. Send a photo of your holiday pet to [email protected]
Read more
Health

COVID-19 still spreading at alarming rate as Florida gears up for vaccines

With Florida on the verge of vaccinating residents and employees of long-term care facilities and high-risk front-line healthcare workers, COVID-19 is showing no signs of slowing down across the tri-county area.
Read more
Crime

89-year-old Villager enters plea in bicycle hit-and-run crash

An 89-year-old Villager has entered a plea in a hit-and-run crash that injured two bicyclists in The Villages.
Read more
News

Beloved family will open Chinese take-out restaurant at Magnolia Plaza

A beloved family will open a Chinese take-out restaurant early next year at Magnolia Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
News

Push-button gate at new recreation center will be set up off County Road 42

A push-button gate at the new First Responders Recreation Center will be set up off County Road 42.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Woman claiming to steal items for kids at children’s home nailed at Summerfield Wal-Mart

A Leesburg woman found herself behind bars Monday after being accused of ripping off $269.70 worth of grocery items from the Summerfield Wal-Mart.
Read more
Health

Does CBD topical pain cream really help treat arthritis pain?

According to the Arthritis Foundation (AF) approximately 54 million adults and 300,000 children in the U.S. have been diagnosed with arthritis or some other...
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Curious Otter At Fenney Nature Trail

This rather curious river otter was spotted at Fenney Nature Trail in The Villages. Thanks to Cathy Johnson for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Sunrise At Orange Blossom Country Club Pool

Check out this stunning sunrise at the Orange Blossom Country Club Pool. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Heron On A Cold Day In The Villages

This heron was keeping warm on a cold day in The Villages. Thanks to L Turner for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Concert at Polo Fields was too loud

A Vera Cruz Villas resident says she supports the concert series at The Villages Polo Fields, but for the sake of the neighborhood, turn it down! Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Welcome to Lake Sumter Apartment Homes

The Lake Sumter Apartment Homes are now open and available to move in.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Woman claiming to steal items for kids at children’s home nailed at Summerfield Wal-Mart

A Leesburg woman found herself behind bars Monday after being accused of ripping off $269.70 worth of grocery items from the Summerfield Wal-Mart.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Operation Warp Speed delivers vaccine in record time

Congressman Daniel Webster offers praise for Operation Warp Speed which has delivered a COVID-19 vaccine in record time.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Segway Riders Club of The Villages aids local Disabled American Veterans

The Segway Riders Club continued their support of disabled American veterans with a donation of $10,000 during their monthly meeting Wednesday morning at the SeaBreeze Recreation Center. Villages-News.com's David Towns was there.
Read more
Crime

Woman claiming to steal items for kids at children’s home nailed at Summerfield Wal-Mart

A Leesburg woman found herself behind bars Monday after being accused of ripping off $269.70 worth of grocery items from the Summerfield Wal-Mart.
Read more
Health

Does CBD topical pain cream really help treat arthritis pain?

According to the Arthritis Foundation (AF) approximately 54 million adults and 300,000 children in the U.S. have been diagnosed with arthritis or some other...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Concert at Polo Fields was too loud

A Vera Cruz Villas resident says she supports the concert series at The Villages Polo Fields, but for the sake of the neighborhood, turn it down! Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Technician at nail salon refused to wear mask

A Village of Springdale woman, in a Letter to the Editor, describes an experience at a nail salon in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Let’s all do something to help Americans in need

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident is urging fellow Villagers to do a little something to help those in need.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Woman claiming to steal items for kids at children’s home nailed at Summerfield Wal-Mart

A Leesburg woman found herself behind bars Monday after being accused of ripping off $269.70 worth of grocery items from the Summerfield Wal-Mart.
Read more
Crime

89-year-old Villager enters plea in bicycle hit-and-run crash

An 89-year-old Villager has entered a plea in a hit-and-run crash that injured two bicyclists in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

52-year-old Villager with history of DUI arrests back behind bars

A Villager found herself behind bars early Sunday morning after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted her SUV weaving and constantly changing speeds.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

52,103FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
moderate rain
67.5 ° F
68 °
67 °
98 %
0.8mph
100 %
Thu
67 °
Fri
58 °
Sat
67 °
Sun
69 °
Mon
62 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment