Congressman Webster explains vote against $2,000 stimulus checks

Congressman Daniel Webster

Congressman Daniel Webster

I have multiple concerns with The CASH Act, which was brought up in the House Monday by Speaker Pelosi.

I ran for office pledging to do my part to stop the spigot of spending and get our fiscal house in order.

I have voted against numerous budgets because they fail to make the tough spending decisions that taxpayers make every day to stay within their household or small business budgets. I voted for the CARES Act and the relief bill last week because when government blocks an American’s ability to work and earn a living, then government has a responsibility to provide assistance to these individuals.

The majority of the taxpayer dollars spent in these bills was to provide targeted relief to aid hardworking Americans who have lost their jobs, homes and businesses or had a significant financial impact as a result of the pandemic and government required lockdowns.

The $463 billion in additional deficit spending to send checks to couples making $150,000 or less annually, will not significantly stimulate the economy or get hardworking Americans their jobs back. It doesn’t help our restaurant owners or those who depend on the tourism industry – which are critical to Florida’s economy – keep their employees hired.

If we’re going to expand the deficit by another almost $500 billion, it would be better used by giving more small and medium businesses a forgivable PPP Loan to keep their workers hired and businesses afloat. Voting for this bill  would be voting to do the opposite of what I pledged to my constituents and the American people.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

