Frances Lopez

Staff Report

Frances Lopez, 84, of Summerfield, Florida, went to be with the Lord on November 18, 2020, at Ocala Regional Medical Center surrounded by close family. Frances was born January 2, 1936, in Pennsylvania, and was the youngest of 6 siblings; all growing up in Buffalo, New York. On June 16, 1956, she married Pasquale “Pat” Lopez, who survives. Frances worked for the Diocese of Orlando for 30 years, and 23 of those years as the Director of Religious Education for Our Lady of the Springs Catholic Church.

Frances is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Brenda Lopez of Cincinnati, Ohio; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Scott Donelick of Clermont, Florida; and a daughter, Kimberly Lopez Necrason of Winter Park, Florida; grandchildren, Michael Snodie of Ocala, Matthew Donelick of Tallahassee, Bradley Donelick of Orlando, and Elise and Ava Necrason of Winter Park. Frances was preceded in death by her son, Ramon Lopez in May 1983.

Mrs. Lopez will be laid to rest at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Ocala, FL at a later date. An announcement will be made when arrangements have been made.

