Friday, February 5, 2021
50.1 F
The Villages
Obituaries

Dennis J. Delaney

Staff Report

Dennis J. Delaney

Dennis J. Delaney, age 85, passed away on February 2, 2021. Born in Queens, NY to James F. Delaney & Regina (Quinn) Delaney.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Eileen (Swander) Delaney; his sisters: Kathy Simpson and husband Wade, Maureen Budd, and Patricia Delaney; children: Steven Delaney and wife Christine, Marianne Delaney and wife Lisa, Jeannine Palermo and husband Joe, Suzanne Hurley and husband Tom; grandchildren Rocco, Thomas, Michael, Patrick and Margaret; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He and Eileen raised their family in Monroe, CT and later retired to Florida. Dennis lived a full life. He served in the U.S. Army as a helicopter mechanic; graduated from State University of NY with an Engineering Degree; worked for Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation; and later graduated from the University of Connecticut with a Juris Doctorate Degree. Dennis practiced law from 1971 until his retirement in 2003. He was an avid golfer who was known to golf in any weather – even snow. He had a fantastic sense of humor and would pass puns or jokes with a twinkle in his baby blue eyes. As a seasoned litigator, arguing was futile with him – he would come back with “but, on the other hand…”  Dennis was a devout Catholic with a very strong faith in God. He was active in the communities he lived, teaching religion to young children, participating in Marriage Encounter and The Emmaus, providing Communion Services to those unable to go to Church, and becoming a Secular Carmelite of the Regina Pacis Carmelite Community. He was a great husband, father, uncle, and grandfather and will be greatly missed. Services will be held at St. Mark The Evangelist, Summerfield, FL.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or the St. Theresa’s Soup Kitchen, Belleview, FL.

