Dover man jailed on multiple charges after high-speed pursuit in Summerfield

A Dover man found himself behind bars recently after allegedly fleeing from Marion County sheriff’s deputies in a stolen vehicle.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle in the 9400 block of S. Hwy. 441 after finding out that it had been reported stolen in Hillsborough County. The driver, later identified as 29-year-old Benjamin Michael Bishop, failed to stop and a pursuit ensued, a sheriff’s office report states.

The pursuit continued to the 9100 block of Sunset Harbor Road in Summerfield, where a deputy used a maneuver to stop Bishop. He was then arrested and deputies located a stolen firearm Bishop had tossed out his window during the pursuit, the report says.

Bishop was transported to the Marion County Jail and charged with driving with license suspended or revoked (second or subsequent offense), use/display of a firearm during a felony, possession and/or use of drug equipment, possession of a weapon or ammunition by a felon, grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing/eluding a law enforcement officer at a high speed and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. He was being held on $31,000 bond and is due in court March 9 at 9 a.m., jail records show.