Monday, April 19, 2021
Wife hiding in bathroom dials 911 after husband splits door with his fist

By Meta Minton

James Albert Hare
A wife hiding in the bathroom of her home in The Villages dialed 911 after her husband split the door in half by pounding on it with his fist.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 7:05 p.m. Sunday to the New Haven Villas in the Village of Hillsborough where 54-year-old James Albert Hare was arrested on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.

His 69-year-old wife said Hare had been sleeping when he woke up and asked her who she was speaking to on the telephone. She said she wasn’t talking to anyone, but was playing a game on her tablet. He began to act in “an aggressive manner” and started “cursing” at her, prompting her to leave the living room and go to the bathroom, where she closed and locked the door.

Hare continued to demand to know who she had been speaking with on the phone and began to “berate” her.

“You’re always talking on the damn phone,” he yelled at her.

He started pounding on the bathroom door with his fist, “causing the wooden door to split,” the report said.

She exited the bathroom and Hare grabbed her by the front of her robe, picked her up and threw her onto the bed. His actions left a “small, bloody, red mark” on her chest. She grabbed a phone and called 911 from the lanai. 

Hare was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.

