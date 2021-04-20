69 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
type here...

I’d rather serve coffee than cocktails

By Lisa DeMarco

Lisa DeMarco

“Mr. Shamrock” has to be the most unlikeable Leprechaun in the history of “Lucky Charms!” Not to mention, one of my strangest encounters ever. 

One day, I went to visit my husband at work. At the time, he had just gotten a new job managing and bartending at a pub nearby. Normally, I wouldn’t stop in, because I almost always had our two young daughters with me, but this evening I was all alone and felt like having a cocktail.

I entered through the side door and walked straight to the bar, where my husband was busy mixing drinks and filling beer mugs. I waited for him to take a breath, and then I moved in closer for a quick hug. As I did, a rather large, reasonably intoxicated, true native New Yorker, sitting across the bar, with his half unbuttoned shirt showing his unnaturally hairy chests, screamed over to us, “Why does he always get the love? Why doesn’t anyone ever hug me?” 

My husband, being a nice guy, whispered to me to go say hello. For a Tuesday night the place was hopping. There was a band playing, and people were all over the place, dancing and playing pool and darts. To avoid walking around the entire crowded bar, despite my own reluctance, I dipped under the bar and cut through to the other side.  Before I could even get my balance back from my little Limboing act, Mr. Shamrock had already scooped me up in between his legs, while he was seated in a large, armed barstool, and with one quick pull, he had managed to squeeze me into his overweight, sweaty body. Now, with his arms wrapped nearly all the way around me, he caught me off guard and kissed me right on my mouth.

I was mortified. I could smell the liquor and cigarettes on his breath, and I could feel his damp shirt pressing against my petrified body. I tried to squirm out of his grip. He had to be at least three times my size, drunk and frisky, but I quickly wiggled to my escape and rushed back under the bar to the other side, where it seemed safer.

I did not stay long, after that. I didn’t even have a drink, even though at that moment I felt like I needed a couple of shots and shower in sanitizer! I wanted so badly to tell my husband what that idiot just did, but I knew it would be a distraction to his work. I didn’t want to start any trouble, this being a new job and all, so, I took one for the team and just said my goodbyes. 

The next morning, however, while my husband and I were talking about how his night had gone, he told me the craziest story. According to Joey, “Mr. Shamrock got so drunk last night that after last call he passed out on the pull-out couch, by the front door, naked!”

“What?” I gasped.

“Yup, naked as a Jaybird and drunker than a sailor. Just like the last two nights I’ve worked.”

“Oh my goodness,” I interrupted. “That man is disgusting! Why didn’t you just toss his butt out?” I questioned.

But before I could finish my thought, my husband interrupted me and said, “Because he might fire me!” 

Stunned, I thought of all the unfriendly things I almost said to him in my rudest Jersey tone. Not to mention, all the things I imagine my husband doing to him after I told him how he manhandled me. Until it all settled in, and I realized, “Holy crap, the drunk guy is my husband’s new boss!” 

What can you do? It’s rough to make an honest living, but that my friends is why for the last 20 years I chose to serve coffee for a living instead of cocktails. 

Laugh on. Peace out!

Lisa DeMarco is a waitress at Billy’s Cafe and columnist for Villages-News.com

 

Headlines

Wife hiding in bathroom dials 911 after husband splits door with his fist

Crime
A wife hiding in the bathroom of her home in The Villages dialed 911 after her husband split the door in half by pounding on it with his fist.
Read more

Official reveals UF Health could be replacement for firefighters’ medical response

News
The Sumter County administrator has revealed that UF Health is among “multiple options” to be presented to commissioners next month as the future of medical response by The Villages Public Safety Department remains a mystery.
Read more

Villagers’ son arrested after allegedly stealing gun from father’s storage unit

Crime
The son of a couple in the Village of Fenney was arrested after allegedly stealing a gun from his father’s storage unit.
Read more

Headlines

Wife hiding in bathroom dials 911 after husband splits door with his fist

Crime
A wife hiding in the bathroom of her home in The Villages dialed 911 after her husband split the door in half by pounding on it with his fist.
Read more

Official reveals UF Health could be replacement for firefighters’ medical response

News
The Sumter County administrator has revealed that UF Health is among “multiple options” to be presented to commissioners next month as the future of medical response by The Villages Public Safety Department remains a mystery.
Read more

Villagers’ son arrested after allegedly stealing gun from father’s storage unit

Crime
The son of a couple in the Village of Fenney was arrested after allegedly stealing a gun from his father’s storage unit.
Read more

CDD 7 forced to postpone meeting on its relationship with PWAC

Crime
The chairman of the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors has decided to reschedule a meeting which had been set for April 30 to discuss the future of CDD 7’s relationship with the Project Wide Advisory Committee.
Read more

Villager’s son with history of arrests nabbed with drugs in traffic stop

Crime
A Villager’s son with a history of arrests was nabbed with drugs in a traffic stop after leaving the Tikki Hut on County Road 466 in Oxford.
Read more

Police arrest woman with drugs at barbecue restaurant in The Villages

Crime
A woman with drugs was arrested at a barbecue restaurant in The Villages.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

Entitled Villagers should buy their own pickleballs

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Dunedin resident contends it’s time for entitled Villagers to start buying their own pickleballs rather than relying on fellow residents to pick up the tab.
Read more

Former New York City resident wonders why people disparage cities

Letters to the Editor
A former resident of New York City, now living in the Village of Caroline, wonders why so many people from The Villages seem to disparage big cities. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more

Get the facts right on server shortages at restaurants

Letters to the Editor
A reader with some insight on the restaurant industry says Villages-News.com should “get the facts right” on server shortages at local restaurants. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos