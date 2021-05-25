78.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 25, 2021
type here...

No sign of surrender in rogue realtors’ war with Properties of The Villages

By Meta Minton

There appears to be no sign of surrender in a group of rogue realtors’ war with their former boss, Properties of The Villages.

This week, lawyers for Properties of The Villages and KD Premier Realty filed competing motions in court over a judge’s order that the fledgling firm pay $425,000 in attorneys’ fees to the powerful sales arm of The Villages. Judge James Moody found in favor of Properties of The Villages after a week-long trial in April in federal court in Tampa. He also ordered Jason Kranz and Christopher Day, former top producers for Properties of The Villages who broke away in December 2019 to form KD Premier Realty, to pay $603,700 in damages to the real estate powerhouse headed by Villages Vice President of Sales Jennifer Parr.

Chris Day and Jason Kranz launched KD Premier Realty after leaving Properties of The Villages.

An attorney for Kranz, Day and the other Properties of The Villages representatives who followed them, said they had no alternative but to go to trial in the case.

“Had Defendants not taken this case through trial, they would have been subjected to illegal restraints of trade in the form of unenforceable non-solicitation restrictions and overbroad non-competition restrictions. Instead, their challenges resulted in this Court declining to enforce several of the at-issue restrictions and significantly blue-penciling the scope of the non-competition restrictions,” wrote attorney Christopher Prater of Pollard LLC.

Kranz, Day and the others will be taking their case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. In addition, the rogue realtors are asking to have their legal fees paid by Properties of The Villages. They have also asked that a stay on enforcement of the judgment be in place until the appellate court has a chance to hear their appeal.

John Lauro

However, Properties of The Villages attorney John Lauro mocked their awkward ”attempt to recast their loss as a win,” according to court documents filed Monday.

“As an initial matter, Defendants did lose as badly as they could have, given the Court awarded Properties of The Villages essentially everything Properties of The Villages asked for. Defendants’ arguments to the contrary are simply untrue,” Lauro wrote.

As of Tuesday, KD Premier Realty was still listing homes in The Villages on its website. The judge ruled that KD Premier Realty, Kranz, Day and their associates are enjoined from doing business as real estate brokers or agents in The Villages for a period of 18 months beginning June 1.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The explanation might not be as simple as some think

A reader from Ocala weighs in on the labor shortage and what may be behind it. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Setting the record straight on elections

The co-president of the League of Women Voters-The Villages/Tri-County Area responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about elections.

Shame on Congressman Daniel Webster

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends that Congressman Daniel Webster should be ashamed of himself for his inaction.

Stop the handouts and make people go back to work

A Village of Duval resident contends it’s time to end the handouts and make people go back to work. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A sad commentary on the liberals among us

A Village of Mallory Square resident offers criticism of a previous Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos