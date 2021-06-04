74.3 F
The Villages
Friday, June 4, 2021
Home in The Villages subject of two deed compliance complaints

By Meta Minton

A home in The Villages was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning after two complaints were received about the property.

The home at 1528 Gifford Court in the Village of Mallory Square is owned by Ronald Kwasnik and Elaine Scheer.

The first complaint was received Dec. 17 regarding a pond, wall and edging in the rear of the yard that did not have approval from the Architectural Review Committee. A second complaint was received Dec. 20 about landscaping in the front of the yard not being in accordance with an application that had been approved by the ARC.

This home at 1528 Gifford Court was found to be in violation of deed compliance.

The homeowner at 1528 Gifford Court did not abide by the plan he submitted to the Architectural Review Committee.

The case was originally scheduled to be heard in March by the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors, but it was pulled at the last minute when Kwasnik contacted Community Standards and indicated he had found his original ARC application which he previously had been unable to locate. Community Standards reviewed that application and found that Kwasnik and Scheer did not adhere to the plan which had been submitted to the ARC.

This home at 1528 Gifford Court in the Village of Mallory Square was found to be in violation of deed compliance.

Kwasnik and Scheer did not attend Friday morning’s public hearing at Savannah Center. Last year, their home was the subject of a public hearing due to overgrown weeds.

The board gave the couple 45 days to bring the home into compliance. If it isn’t brought into compliance, they could face a series of daily fines.

